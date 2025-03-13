ASI falls unconscious in scuffle with locals, dies in Bihar hospital

Araria (Bihar), Mar 13 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) died after a scuffle between police personnel and a group of people broke out in Bihar's Araria district, a senior officer said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Lakshmipur area under the jurisdiction of Phulkaha Police Station on Wednesday night when a police team went there to nab a person, and subsequently a brawl broke out between the personnel and those protesting the arrest, Araria Superintendent of Police Anjani Kumar said.

"The incident took place when the ASI along with other police personnel went to Lakshmipur to nab Anmol Yadav, wanted in a case. When the police team arrested Yadav, locals started protesting. The accused was taken away by locals and the ASI fell unconscious during the scuffle," the SP said.

The ASI was immediately taken to the nearest hospital where he died during treatment, Kumar said.

The deceased has been identified as Rajeev Ranjan.

The body of the ASI has been sent for post-mortem examination, the SP said.

"The body did not bear any external injury marks. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the ASI was not assaulted by the locals. Investigation is on...and the exact cause of death can only be known after the post-mortem report," he said.

A manhunt has been launched to nab Yadav, and efforts are on to identify those who forcibly freed him from the clutches of police, the SP added.