ASI felicitated for craftsmanship by Punjab Police chief

Chandigarh, Mar 10 (PTI) Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Monday felicitated an Assistant Sub-Inspector with the prestigious Director General's commendation disc for his exceptional craftsmanship in creating portraits using American diamonds, also known as Jarkan stones.

The recognition comes close on the heels of ASI Ashok Kumar's recent achievement, when his extraordinary artistry earned him a place in the World Book of Records, an official statement said.

His extraordinary work, featuring global icons, have not only showcased his unparalleled skill but have also brought immense pride to the Punjab Police force, it said.

The DGP, while congratulating ASI Kumar's for the achievement, said that remarkable talent will continue to bring honour to the Punjab Police.

In a post on X, Yadav applauded his achievements, saying, "ASI Ashok Kumar has redefined portrait artistry with his breathtaking creations using American diamonds (Jarkan stone)." "His journey from humble beginnings to international recognition is a testament to passion, dedication, and brilliance," he wrote in a post on X.