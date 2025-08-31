ASI found hanging from ceiling of barrack in Bihar

Gayaji, Aug 31 (PTI) A 50-year-old assistant sub-inspector was on Sunday found hanging from the ceiling of his barrack in Gaya district of Bihar, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Rajesh Kumar Singh, a resident of Saran district.

"He was an ASI, posted here with the Bihar Military Police. His body has been sent for post-mortem and family members have been informed," SSP (Gaya) Ramanand Kumar Kaushal said.

On reports about Singh’s sister suspecting foul play, the SSP said "an investigation will be ordered upon receipt of a written complaint from any family member". PTI CORR NAC RBT