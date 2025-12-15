ASI has 52 site museums under its administrative jurisdiction across country: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) The Archaeological Survey of India has 52 site museums under its administrative jurisdiction across the country, the Centre told Parliament on Monday.

These include nine museums opened in the period 2016-2024, such as the Archaeological Site Museum, Piprahwa (Kapilvastu) in Uttar Pradesh (opened in 2016) and the Humayun's Tomb World Heritage Site Museum in Delhi (inaugurated in 2024).

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared the details in a written response to a query in Lok Sabha.

He was asked the number of archaeological site museums in the country and state-wise and UT-wise details of them.

The Ministry of Culture was also asked about the progress made in establishing new museums, galleries and experiential spaces in the country, especially in Rajasthan and particularly in Pali Lok Sabha constituency and Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka.

"At present, the Archaeological Survey of India has 52 Archaeological Site Museums under its administrative jurisdiction across the country," Shekhawat said.

In his response, the Union minister also shared state-wise details on these museums.

Delhi has nine ASI site museums, two of which are located at Purana Qila and six at the Red Fort, apart from the Humayun's Tomb World Heritage Site Museum.

These include Purana Qila and Gallery of Confiscated and Retrieved Antiquities, Purana Qila.

Additionally, ‘Yaad-e-Jallian’, ‘Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Indian National Army’, ‘1857 - India's First War of Independence’, ‘Azaadi-ke-Diwane' galleries, Archaeological Site Museum and the Indian War Memorial Museum are located at the Red Fort.

Bihar has site museums at Bodhgaya, Nalanda, Vaishali and Vikramshila sites of the ASI, the minister shared in his response.