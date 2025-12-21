ASI held for taking Rs 3 lakh bribe from man accused in vehicle theft case

Gurugram, Dec 21 (PTI) A team of Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Gurugram Police in Jodhpur while accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh, police said.

The ASI allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 3 lakh in exchange for not harassing a man accused in a vehicle theft case while he was in police remand, they said.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav of ACB, Rajasthan said the ASI posted at Palam Vihar Crime Branch in Gurugram was caught red-handed.

The role of the other Haryana police officers accompanying him is not revealed yet.

According to police, a vehicle theft case was registered at the Sadar police station in Gurugram. A person was arrested and was taken on remand. ASI Praveen Kumar brought the accused to Jodhpur on Friday for verification and investigation.

There, he contacted the family of the accused.

The family requested the police to not assault him, and to assist him while in remand. The ASI allegedly demanded Rs 3 lakh in return.

The ACB's rural chowki received a complaint on the matter, after which it verified and confirmed the demand of bribe.

The ACB, then, laid a trap and sent the complainant to the ASI to "give the bribe".

The complainant had Rs 1.50 lakh in real currency and the remaining Rs 1.50 lakh in dummy notes.

The ASI called him outside the Kaprada police station on the Jaipur Highway, where the complainant handed him the cash, police said.

The ACB, led by ASP Paras Soni, caught the ASI red-handed with Rs 3 lakh. He was taken to the police station and an FIR was registered against him, they added.