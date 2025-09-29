ASI held for taking Rs 40,000 bribe in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Sep 29 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team arrested an assistant sub-inspector of police in Bharatpur district on Monday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000, officials said.

ASI Uday Singh posted at the Bhusawar police station was caught red-handed accepting the bribe, they said.

The ACB received a complaint that the ASI had asked the bribe amount to prepare a favourable report regarding the land acquisition of a property that was a matter of dispute between the complainant and his family.

The Bureau team laid a trap on Monday and arrested the ASI. Further investigation is underway in the case.