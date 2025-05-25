ASI killed, another cop injured after being hit by speedy vehicle in J&K's Samba

Samba/Jammu, May 25 (PTI) An Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) was killed and another cop injured when a speedy vehicle hit them in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district early Sunday, officials said.

ASI Yog Raj Singh along with his team had set up a checking point on the border road at Pulpur in Supwal area following information about possible attempts by smugglers to transport bovine animals, they said.

The officials said that the police party tried to stop a speedy mini load carrier at around 4.15 am, but its driver jumped the barricades and hit them, resulting in injuries to the ASI and another policeman.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where the ASI succumbed to his injuries, they said.

The officials said that the police have registered a case and recovered the vehicle, which was found abandoned in a nearby area, while a hunt is on to identify and arrest the culprit. PTI COR/TAS AS AS