ASI murdered in Bihar's Siwan

Siwan, Oct 30 (PTI) An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was found dead with his throat slit in Bihar's Siwan district, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Anirudh Kumar of Daraundha police station in Siwan.

According to police, Kumar was found dead in Sirsawa village with his throat slit with a sharp weapon in the early hours of Thursday.

Daraunda police station in charge, Vikas Kumar Singh said, "Immediately after receiving the information, officials reached the spot and recovered the body from the bushes. The body was sent for post-mortem examination. The exact cause of the incident is not known. It appears that he was murdered with a sharp-edged weapon. The matter is being investigated." A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, he added.

Reacting to the murder of the ASI, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "The incident has exposed the tall claims of NDA leaders about the current law and order situation in the state. The murder of an ASI is a matter of serious concern." PTI PKD RG