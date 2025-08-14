ASI orders demolition of roadside memorial of BJP MLA's mother in Chandrapur

Chandrapur, Aug 14 (PTI) The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has issued a notice to the Chandrapur civic body, asking it to demolish the memorial of local BJP MLA's mother being built at a key junction here amid opposition to the project from various quarters, including the Congress.

The work of constructing the memorial of BJP MLA Kishor Jorgewar's mother at a key junction has kicked up a row. The construction of the memorial was underway on a plot located between a police station and a building since last month following approval by the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation (CMC).

Congress's city unit chief Ritesh Tiwari opposed the construction of "Amma Memorial" as it was being called.

In a release, Tiwari claimed that Jorgewar's mother late Gangubai Jorgewar (Amma) used to sit on the sidewalk in front of the seven-storey building in Chandrapur city to sell baskets. The civic administration earlier approved the naming of the site and the area as "Amma Chowk".

The entire area is known as Gandhi Chowk, but this identity is being erased, he alleged.

This area falls under the jurisdiction of Archaeological Department and any construction on that site is against the law.

Tiwari and other Congress leaders met CMC commissioner Vipin Paliwal and submitted a memorandum, demanding that the civic body should immediately stop the work.

Paliwal said the construction has been stopped after objections were raised.

On August 8, the ASI sent the notice to the civic chief, directing him to stop the construction work.

The ASI's Chandrapur unit asked the CMC to demolish the construction and remove the encroachments within seven days. PTI COR NP