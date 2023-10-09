ASI planning to open high-quality souvenir shops at key sites

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The ASI is planning to open "high-quality souvenir shops" at some of its key sites which will offer a range of products, including replicas of highlighted features of a monument, One District One Product (ODOP) items and artifacts of antiquarian value, according to officials.

In order to enhance recognition of Indian cultural crafts and heritage leading to their conservation and sustaining livelihood of associated artisans and their communities, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has released an expression of interest (EOI) for a set of 84 monuments.

The intent of the ASI in this EOI is "beyond a simple gift shop" which only sells magnets and souvenir mugs, officials said.

Instead interested parties are encouraged to imagine far more exciting offerings using technology and historic techniques that are regionally important and globally relevant. From the use of 3D printing for creating replicas, inclusion of ODOP products to redeveloping and packaging old games of ancient and medieval India, could expand the relevance of souvenirs that are well thought out, officials said.

For the past two years, the ASI has been deliberating the policy for running high-quality souvenir shops at monuments of national importance, they said.

The souvenir shops intend to provide a visitor experience that people can engage with in order to connect with their heritage, the officials said.

Souvenir items will range from replicas of highlighted features of the site, such as architectural fragments, important sculptures, inclusion of ODOP items and artifacts of antiquarian value, the officials said.

Besides replicas, this souvenir shop can serve as a playground for creative ideas where craftspeople, artisans, corporate conglomerates, boutique manufacturers and start-ups can participate in manufacturing items that "speak directly to the culture of India", they said.

The ASI has 3,697 monuments under its ambit.