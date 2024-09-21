ASI starts second round of technical survey of Jagannath temple's Ratna Bhandar

Puri, Sep 21 (PTI) The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Saturday afternoon began the second round of technical survey of the Ratna Bhandar of Puri's Jagannath temple, officials said.

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) barred devotees from having a 'darshan' of the sibling deities from 1 pm to 6 pm during the three-day survey of the treasury. The main gates of the temple will be closed for devotees during the survey.

SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee sought cooperation from devotees in this matter.

Ratna Bhandar Inventory Committee Chairman Justice Biswanath Rath, who also entered the temple to take part in the survey, said, "The ASI will undertake the survey on September 21, 22 and 23 during which it will be ascertained whether there is any hidden chamber or tunnel inside the Ratna Bhandar. They have brought sophisticated radar for this purpose." The first round of the survey was held on September 18, when a 17-member technical team of ASI led by its Additional Director General Jahnavij Sharma conducted the preliminary inspection of Ratna Bhandar and its laser scanning in the presence of Padhee and Justice Rath.

The team also comprised experts from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Hyderabad.

On September 18, the SJTA had written to ASI requesting for completion of the technical survey by September 24 in view of special rituals of the deities during Dussehra and 'Kartika' month. The rituals for Durga Puja will commence at the temple on September 24.

The SJTA had also requested ASI to submit the survey report within the stipulated time, sources said.

The temple administration has shifted all valuables and jewellery from the outer and inner chambers of Ratna Bhandar and stored them in a temporary strong room within the temple premises, an official said, adding all the activities are being carried out in accordance with the Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) of the state government.