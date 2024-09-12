ASI team to inspect Lord Jagannath’s Ratna Bhandar on Sep 18

Puri, Sep12 (PTI) The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will inspect the inner and outer chambers of Ratna Bhandar (treasury) of Shree Jagannath temple in Puri on September 18, SJTA said on Thursday.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) said, in a statement, that the surveyor has informed the authorities concerned that a team led by the additional DG (Conservation ) and experts from CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute will conduct a preliminary inspection and technical survey of the Ratna Bhandar coming week.

Taking to X, SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said, "After discussion with officials and concerned sevayats, it’s decided to have the exercise on 18th September, as per the Govt approved SOP.” Earlier, the SJTA had requested the ASI to start inspection and repair work of the treasury of Lord Jagannath.

The temple authorities had also requested the ASI to initiate scanning and geophysical investigation of the ‘Ratna Bhandar’ before undertaking the repair and renovation work.

The inner chamber of Lord Jagannth’s treasury was opened after a gap of 46 years in July and ornaments and valuable items were shifted to a temporary strong room inside the temple. PTI AAM BDC