ASI to desilt drains, repair cracks to stop water seepage at Ellora Caves

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 8 (PTI) The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has initiated steps to repair seepage near 9th-century frescos at the Ellora Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, an official said on Friday.

Seepage was noticed in cave no 32, known as Indra Sabha, in the Jain cave complex recently, and according to experts, this could damage the ancient paintings.

The Ellora cave complex, located around 30 km from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It consists of a group of Hindu, Jain and Buddhist caves.

Excavated in the 9th century, cave no 32 is a two-storey cave with a monolithic shrine, exquisite sculptures and frescos.

"There is a concrete drain above the cave complex. We have identified the area that requires desilting to ensure smooth water flow and reduce the chances of water percolation. As of now, the seepage is away from the paintings and doesn't pose any danger," the official said.

He said minor cracks that have developed in the drains will be repaired, and it will control seepage to some extent, he added. PTI AW ARU