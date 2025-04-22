ASI to host Central Advisory Board of Archaeology meeting on Wednesday

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The Archaeological Survey of India will host the 38th meeting of the Central Advisory Board of Archaeology (CABA) on April 23, the Ministry of Culture said on Tuesday.

The meeting will be held at the Bharat Mandapam here, the ministry said in a statement.

The board was formed in 1945 by the central government to foster strong ties between the ASI and Indian universities, academic institutions and state governments for conducting archaeological research, it said.

Every three years, the board is re-constituted through a gazette notification after the approval of the Union minister of culture, who also serves as the chairman of the CABA.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat currently chairs it.

The 37th meeting of CABA was held on June 14, 2022, under the chairpersonship of the then Union Minister of Culture, G Kishan Reddy.

"The 38th meeting of CABA will discuss the resolutions/suggestions received from Members of the Advisory Board and the action taken for the resolutions/suggestions during the previous meeting," the statement said.

The ASI is an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Culture. PTI KND RHL