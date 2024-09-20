ASI to resume technical survey of Jagannath temple 'Ratna Bhandar' from Saturday: SJTA

Bhubaneswar, Sep 20 (PTI) Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) said the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will undertake a technical survey of the 'Ratna Bhandar' (treasury) of the 12th century shrine in Puri from Saturday.

SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee in a statement on Friday said that the survey will be carried out on September 21, 22, and 23, from 1 pm to 6 pm.

"There will be restrictions on devotees visiting the temple. The temple gates will remain closed for devotees during the survey work between 1 pm to 6 pm," he said.

Earlier on September 18, the SJTA had written to ASI Director General requesting for completion of Ratna Bhandar's technical survey by September 24 in view of special rituals of the deities during Dussehra and 'Kartika' month. He also requested ASI to submit the survey report within the stipulated time, sources said.

A 17 member technical team of ASI led by its additional director general Jahnavij Sharma had conducted the first phase of preliminary inspection of Ratna Bhandar. The team also comprised experts from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Hyderabad.

They carried out laser scanning during the inspection, said sources, adding that the team had used hi-tech gadgets and other scientific equipment to conduct a detailed assessment of the Ratna Bhanbdar.

Apart from the ASI team and SJTA chief administrator, chairman of Ratna Bhandar Inventory Committee Justice Biswanath Rath was also present during the inspection on Wednesday. PTI AAM AAM RG