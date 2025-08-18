ASI undertaken conservation works at Laos temple, Maldives mosque: Govt in LS

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) The Archaeological Survey of lndia has undertaken conservation and restoration works at various cultural sites in Southeast Asian countries including Vat Phou Temple in Laos, earthquake-damaged temples and pagodas at Bagan in Myanmar and Frida Mosque in Maldives, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said this in a written response to a query.

The ASl has undertaken these works in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), he said.

Shekhawat was asked whether the government has made any diplomatic efforts to "reclaim our cultural ties" with some of the Southeast Asian countries, and to enhance people-to-people relations.

"Archaeological Survey of lndia (ASl) has undertaken the conservation and restoration works, with the collaboration of Ministry of External Affairs, in the following countries -- My Son Temple and Nehan Tower (Vietnam), Vat Phou Temple (Laos), Earthquake Damaged Temples and Pagodas, Bagan (Myanmar), Preah Vihear and Ta Prohm (Cambodia) and Frida Mosque, Male (Maldives)," he said in his response.

Shekhawat further said the "Brihattar Bharat policy", envisioned by the government, highlights "India's cultural influence on Southeast Asia by tracing shared heritage through historical connections".

"This influence is evident in the vast number of Sanskrit inscriptions found across Southeast Asia, which reflect Indian culture, religion, art, and traditions. However, many of these inscriptions remain unexplored," he added.

The minister also said in alignment with this vision, the Department of Palaeography, Epigraphy & Numismatics has launched a project titled 'Sanskrit and Pali Inscriptions of Southeast Asia'.

"The project aims to systematically document, analyse, and interpret these inscriptions, showcasing India's cultural ties with the region. With proper funding, this initiative has the potential to significantly deepen our understanding of India's historical connections with Southeast Asia," he said.

As part of this effort, the department also organised an international seminar, 'Engraved in Stone and Metal: Indian Imprints on Southeast Asian Inscriptions and Coins', held from November 18-23, 2024 at the Indian Institute of Heritage, Noida, the minister said.

The seminar brought together leading scholars from India and Thailand in the fields of epigraphy and numismatics. It marked a major academic event, being one of the first international gatherings focused exclusively on Southeast Asian epigraphy and coinage, he added. PTI KND KVK KVK