Asia Cup: Pahalgam victims' kin seeking justice but Union govt lets India play Pak, says Sule

Nashik, Sep 14 (PTI) NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Sunday said India playing Pakistan in a cricket match after the horrific Pahalgam terror attack was unfortunate.

It is the first time the traditional rivals met on the cricket field since the April 22 Pahalgam attack, in which 26 persons were gunned by Pakistan-backed terrorists. India had responded with Operation Sindoor on May 7, inflicting heavy damage to terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

Families of the 26 victims of the Pahalgam attack are demanding justice but the Union government allowed the Indian team to play against Pakistan, she said.

"This is unfortunate. The government had said there will be no talks with Pakistan saying blood and water cannot flow together. I was told there will be no talks with Pakistan and that this is the new normal. If someone does wrong, we must take to the streets against it," the Baramati MP said.

It is tragic that while there are no talks with Pakistan, cricket matches are being played, she added.

"Just like we had strongly supported Operation Sindoor, our principle is first the nation, then the state, then the party, and lastly family. We should collectively protest the India-Pakistan match being played today," Sule said. PTI MR BNM