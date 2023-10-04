Asian Games: Khattar, Hooda congratulate javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena

Chandigarh, Oct 4 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday congratulated Indian javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena who produced a commanding performance to walk away with a gold and silver as Indian athletes continued their sensational run in the Asian Games.

Advertisment

Back home in Panipat, Chopra's family also broke into celebrations hailing the medal feat of both and also expressing happiness at the overall good show put up by the Indian sportspersons at the Asian Games in China.

Khattar congratulated India's star athlete Chopra on winning the gold medal at the Asian Games, saying he has once again brought glory to India and the state, and that the entire country is proud of his achievement.

He also congratulated Jena for winning a silver.

Advertisment

In a post on X, Hooda, who is Leader of Opposition, said "the country's golden boy @Neeraj_chopra1 won the hearts of all the countrymen by throwing his javelin directly at the gold.." "Besides, Kishore Kumar Jena has also given double happiness to the countrymen by winning the silver medal.

"Many congratulations and best wishes to both of you players for your excellent performance in the Asian Games," Hooda posted.

Both Khattar and Hooda also congratulated other sportspersons who have brought laurels for the nation in the Asian Games.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, celebrations broke out at Chopra's native village Khandra in Panipat after the javelin star's gold medal win.

"I was hopeful that we would win gold, but till the game is completed you have to wait," Chopra's father Satish told reporters in his hometown.

"This time the happiness for the country has doubled because both gold and silver were won by India.

Advertisment

"Kishore Jena, who won the silver medal, is performing exceptionally well and will do very well in future," he said.

"We feel immensely happy when our sportspersons in any discipline bring laurels for the country," he said.

Chopra's family was catching the action live on television.

Advertisment

Later, his uncle Bhim Chopra was seen distributing sweets.

Chopra became the first Indian Olympic track and field gold medallist in the Tokyo Games in 2021.

In August 2023, Chopra scripted history yet again as he became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships with a big throw of 88.17m in the men's javelin final in Budapest, Hungary. PTI SUN CK