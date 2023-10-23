Asian Para Games: PM Modi congratulates medal winners

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Indian athletes for their medal-winning performances at the Asian Para Games and described high-jumper Shailesh Kumar's gold-winning show as exception.

"His performance in the Men's High Jump T63 event is exceptional. His determination and hard work serves as an inspiration to everyone," Modi said on X.

Greeting Mariyappan Thangavelu for winning silver in the same event, he said his outstanding performance is a testament to his incredible talent and determination.

In another post, the prime minister said, "Prachi Yadav etches her name in the history of Indian sports by securing the first medal at the Asian Para Games. Her incredible performance has made the entire nation proud." Prachi Yadav participated in the para canoeing VL2 final.

Lauding Monu Ghangas on winning bronze in the shot put F11 event, Modi said his achievement is truly inspiring. All the hard work and dedication has paid off and India is truly elated, he said.