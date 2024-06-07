Asia's first loco pilot Surekha Yadav to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Mumbai: Asia's first loco pilot, Surekha Yadav, will attend the oath-taking ceremony of Narendra Modi as prime minister for a third term, an official from the Central Railway said on Friday.

Yadav, who is piloting the Vande Bharat train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Solapur, is among ten loco pilots invited for the ceremony slated to be held on June 9 in New Delhi, the official said.

Hailing from Satara in the western Maharashtra region, Yadav became India’s first female train driver in 1988. She has won many awards at the state and national levels so far for her achievements.

She is the first woman loco pilot of the semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express plying between Solapur and CSMT in Mumbai.