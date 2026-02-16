Asia’s largest tulip garden among 14 tourist spots to be reopened in J-K, LG Sinha announces

Jammu, Feb 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday ordered the reopening of 14 tourist spots in the Union territory, including Asia’s largest tulip garden in Srinagar and the serene alpine meadow of Yousmarg, which were closed in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack last April.

The L-G administration shut down nearly 50 tourist spots in J-K after the terror attack at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22 last year, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.

“After a thorough security review and discussions, I have ordered the reopening of more tourist spots in the Kashmir and Jammu divisions, which were temporarily closed as a precautionary measure,” the L-G’s office said on X.

Eleven tourist spots in the Kashmir Division – Yousmarg, Doodhpathri, Dandipora Park in Kokernag, Peer Ki Gali, Dubjan and Padpawan in Shopian, Astanpora, Thajwas Glacier, Hung Park in Ganderbal, Wullar and Watlab in Baramulla, and the tulip garden in Srinagar – are to be reopened immediately, Sinha said.

Three tourist spots in the Jammu Division – Devi Pindi in Reasi, Mahu Mangat in Ramban and Mughal Maidan in Kishtwar – are also to be reopened with immediate effect, the LG said.

“Three sites in the Kashmir Division – Gurez, Athwatoo and Bangus – and one site in the Jammu Division – Ramkund in Ramban – will be reopened once the snow is cleared,” Sinha added.

With this, a total of 42 sites have been reopened for tourist activity in J-K.

On September 26 last year, the LG ordered the reopening of 12 tourist spots. Before that, on June 17, the administration announced the reopening of 16 tourist destinations, eight each in the Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

Asia’s largest tulip garden, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Srinagar, blooms each spring against the backdrop of the Zabarwan hills.

Overlooking the Dal Lake, it showcases millions of tulips in vibrant colours, attracting visitors from across the world.

Yousmarg in Badgam district is a serene alpine meadow ringed by dense pine forests and rolling hills, known for its quiet charm and expansive grasslands ideal for leisurely walks and picnics.

Nearby Doodhpathri, meaning ‘Valley of Milk’, enchants visitors with lush green pastures, crystal-clear streams and a pristine landscape that comes alive during the summer.

Speaking in the Assembly recently, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah raised concerns over the closure of tourist spots in J-K, especially at a time when the UT is promoting tourism.

He also vowed to take up the issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Pahalgam attack prompted an exodus of tourists from the Valley. However, after an improvement in the security situation, reopening of some sites, inauguration of the Vande Bharat train from Katra to Srinagar and successful completion of the Amarnath Yatra, a section of tourists has slowly started returning to the Valley.

Kashmir witnessed back-to-back record tourist arrivals over the past three years.