Asim Ahmed Khan quits Congress, returns to AAP; party claims boost ahead of MCD bypoll

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Former Delhi minister Asim Ahmed Khan on Friday quit the Congress and rejoined the Aam Aadmi Party, giving it a “major boost” ahead of the Chandni Mahal ward MCD by-election, AAP leaders said.

Khan, who served as Food and Civil Supplies Minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government, was removed from the Cabinet in 2015 after the chief minister recommended a CBI probe into corruption allegations, an official statement of AAP said.

He was later given a clean chit by the agency and honourably acquitted by the court, the statement added.

He joined the Congress last year and contested the 2025 assembly polls from Matia Mahal.

AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bhardwaj welcomed Khan back at the party headquarters.

He said Khan’s induction would strengthen AAP in the Matia Mahal segment and “ensure” the party candidate’s victory in the Chandni Mahal ward bypoll.

Bhardwaj alleged that a “single family” had controlled the ward for nearly 30 years, and despite this dominance, civic conditions remained poor.

“People are uniting against nepotism. This time, they want servants and not relatives,” he said.

He added that, considering Khan’s track record and his acquittal in the CBI probe, the party had decided to bring him back into its fold. Senior leaders Imran Hussain, Sanjeev Jha, and others were present at the induction. PTI MHS PRK PRK