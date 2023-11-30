ASI's chemical conservation work on memorial of Shivaji's grandfather to end by Dec

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 30 (PTI) Work on chemical conservation of the memorial of Lakhuji Jadhav Rao, the grandfather of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Sindkhed Raja in Maharashtra's Buldhana district will be completed by December, a senior Archeological Survey of India official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The "samadhi" (mausoleum) of Lakhuji Jadhav Rao was built by his descendants some years after his death in July 1629.

"The chemical conservation of Lakhuji Jadhav Rao Samadhi in Sindkhed Raja started in October. Dusting will take place first, followed by cleaning of walls and removal of bat excreta and water seepage marks," Deputy Superintending Archeological Chemist Shrikant Misra told PTI.

"After this, a coat will be applied in the last phase to protect the walls. The chemical conservation process has been carried out on the outer walls of the monument. Work from inside is underway and will end by December," he added.

Misra said chemical conservation is also underway in Markanda temple complex, spread over an area of 40 acres on the banks of Waiganga river in Gadchiroli's Chamorshi.

Trimbakeshwar temple, one of the 12 'jyotirlings" in the country, in Nashik is also undergoing chemical cleaning to clear the black tint on the walls and to bring the stones back to its original colour, Misra added. PTI AW BNM BNM