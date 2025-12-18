Asita lawns near ITO to open for public events, DDA sets rentals from Rs 40,000

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Residents of the national capital will soon be able to book lush green lawns at Asita, a Yamuna riverfront park near ITO, for organising socio-cultural events, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said on Thursday.

The move follows the opening of similar public spaces at Baansera and aims to provide centrally located venues at regulated rates, reducing the need for people to hire costly event spaces on the outskirts of the city, the authority said in a statement.

Asita, spread over nearly 197 hectares, is a flagship riverfront rejuvenation project developed by the DDA to reconnect people with the Yamuna. The park has been developed under the guidance of Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, who has been associated with the conception and execution of riverfront projects such as Baansera and Asita, it said.

According to the DDA, daily rental charges for the lawns will range from Rs 40,000 to Rs 3.3 lakh, depending on the size and location of the venue.

Available spaces include the Water Body Lawn (Rs 50,000 for 1,560 square metres), Canna Lawn (Rs 1.40 lakh for 2,860 square metres), Main Congregation Lawn (Rs 2.90 lakh for 8,900 square metres), Budha Lawn (Rs 1.10 lakh for 3,270 square metres), Surya Lawn (Rs 40,000 for 800 square metres), Café Lawn (Rs 1 lakh for 3,000 square metres) and Circular Lawn (Rs 3.30 lakh for 13,720 square metres), it said.

A maximum period of three days will be permitted for the installation and dismantling of non-permanent, eco-friendly tentage structures, while the Circular Lawn may be booked for up to five days. Cleaning charges will be levied at Rs 2.75 per square metre. Rental charges will also include parking space for up to 40 vehicles, the authority said.

The DDA said all bookings will be subject to strict environmental safeguards and carried out in accordance with guidelines issued by the National Green Tribunal and other applicable court directions to ensure protection of the Yamuna floodplains.

It added that the Asita project, located near Laxmi Nagar in east Delhi, was earlier an encroached and degradd stretch that directly polluted the river. Its redevelopment has created a major green space with ecological zones, green buffers along the river channel and recreational areas for public use. PTI SH SHB HIG HIG