Ask Centre to hold talks with Pakistan: NC MLA to BJP members in J&K Assembly

Jammu, Mar 19 (PTI) National Conference (NC) MLA Ali Mohammad Sagar on Wednesday pitched for holding talks with Pakistan and urged the BJP members in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly to push New Delhi to engage in dialogue with the neighbouring country.

The NC MLA also took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for communal clashes taking place across the country and said his party follows Mahatma Gandhi's ideology and not Nathuram Godse's.

"Nothing is possible without dialogue. You mentioned that former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee held talks with Pakistan. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi visited Pakistan. We always say that this is the only way to resolve issues," Sagar said while speaking in the Assembly on the grants announced by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

He also emphasised that the NC has always favoured dialogue as the path to achieve peace. "Our respected leader, Dr Farooq (Abdullah) sahab, had given you a suggestion (to hold talks with Pakistan) and I appeal to you with sincerity to pursue this path," he told the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs.

Seeking support of the BJP MLAs, Sagar said, "Please go to Delhi with this suggestion (of Farooq Abdullah) and tell them to hold talks with Pakistan. God willing, our issue will be resolved," he said.

Calling for reconciliation, the NC leader criticised what he described as attempts to impose a singular political ideology in the country.

Accusing the BJP of dividing people on the basis of religion and regions, Sagar said, "We do not harbour hatred towards the BJP, but we do not believe in its ideology, which divides people. We reject any thinking that pits a brother against a brother and a state against another state. We believe in Gandhi's India, not in Godse's India." Taking on the BJP over Jammu and Kashmir's downgraded status, he said, "Even veteran leader Karan Singh (son of Maharaja Hari Singh, the erstwhile ruler of Jammu and Kashmir) has opposed the downgrading of Jammu and Kashmir from a state to a Union Territory. You have not shown respect to Maharaja Hari Singh and insulted his dignity by dismantling his state and dividing it. This is unheard of in the history of any country." The BJP-led Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which had given a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, in August 2019 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into Union territories.

Referring to communal tensions in the country, Sagar said, "Communal clashes are taking place across India. We follow Gandhiji, not Godse. You want only one flower to bloom in this country but that cannot happen. We have always rejected communal politics." He reiterated that talks are the only way forward. "Only talks can lead to a solution to problems. We must talk to Pakistan so that all issues are resolved," he said.

Sagar also took a swipe at BJP member Balwant Singh Mankotia and accused him of betraying his political mentor. "You deceived your mentor, Professor Bhim Singh. You should not preach to us," he said.

On governance and development, the NC leader assured people that the ruling party would fulfil its election promises. "Our government will provide employment to youngsters and improve the lives of people," he said. PTI AB RC