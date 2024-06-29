Ask husbands to consume liquor at home to get rid of their habit: MP minister's advice to women

Bhopal, Jun 29 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh minister Narayan Singh Kushwaha has advised women to ask their husbands to drink liquor in front of their family members at home instead of going outside so that they feel ashamed and slowly give up the habit of drinking.

He made the remarks while addressing a function on "de-addiction campaign" in Bhopal on Friday, a video of which also went viral on social media.

The opposition Congress, however, sought an apology from him saying his suggestion would lead to incidents of domestic violence.

Addressing the gathering, state Social Justice Minister said, "The biggest contribution in this (de-addiction efforts) is of mothers and sisters of the house. First of all, tell them (husbands) not to drink outside in the market. Tell them, if you want to drink, eat food and stay in front of me. If they drink in front of me (their wives), their limit will keep decreasing. They will gradually come on the verge of quitting. They will feel ashamed to be drinking alcohol in front of wife and children." The wives should also tell their husbands that their children will also start drinking alcohol in the future, he said.

He said the women should form a local group and show "belan" (rolling pin) to the people with drinking habits.

Talking to reporters later, the minister said that drinking liquor in front of their children at home will make the men feel ashamed and discourage to quit their habit.

The children will also tell their father not to drink, which will have a positive impact on him, he said.

Reacting to Kushwaha's statement, Congress leader Sangeeta Sharma said that by giving such advice, the minister was encouraging domestic violence.

The main reason for domestic violence is addiction and alcohol, she told reporters and claimed that more than 17,000 cases related to domestic violence caused by liquor are pending before the Madhya Pradesh Women's Commission.

The minister is encouraging women to use rolling pin against their husbands, which will lead to domestic violence, Sharma said.

The minister should seek apology for his remarks, the Congress leader added. PTI ADU NP