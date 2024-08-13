Ask RG Kar hospital principal to resign by 3 PM today: Calcutta HC

New Delhi: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday asked the former principal of RG Kar hospital to resign from his current post as principal of Calcutta National Medical College (CNMC) by 3 PM, failing which an order may be passed.

Within hours of his removal as the principal of RG Kar hospital, Sandip Ghosh was named the principal of the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital sparking another controversy as agitating junior doctors there locked the doors of the chamber meant for the principal.

During the hearing, the Calcutta High Court called the appointment rewarding for the principal and asked if he was so powerful that a govt counsel was representing him.

“If he has stepped down citing some moral responsibility, it is rather surprising that you should reward him. Principal is guardian of all doctors working. If he didn’t show any empathy then who else will show. Your client (principal) shouldn’t be working. He should be at home. He is so powerful that a govt counsel is representing him?”

“You don’t reward him (principal) overnight and make him chairman of institution,” court said.

“Your client (principal) will not function…ask him to step down…we give him an option to submit his leave application by 3PM today otherwise an order shall be passed,” the court said.

“He is the first person from whom statement should have been recorded. He is heading the institution. They are not above law. They may be govt official. He is an administrator. Why do you protect? Let him tell the truth. In early hours it happened. The statement is the basis sir! Something is missing,” the court noted.

The body of the woman doctor was found in a seminar hall at the RG Kar hospital on Friday morning, and a civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the crime.