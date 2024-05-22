Ask your star campaigners to correct their discourse: EC to BJP, Congress presidents

New Delhi: Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday directed BJP president JP Nadda and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to issue formal notes to star campaigners to correct their discourse, exercise care and maintain decorum.

Commission’s unprecedented orders to BJP and INC are in the wake of plummeting quality of campaigning led by their star campaigners, EC said.

The directions have been sent against the backdrop of the poll authority issuing show-cause notices to BJP president J P Nadda and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on complaints of model code violations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.