Asked Centre to allow maximum use of state machinery for border area management: Manipur CM

Imphal, Dec 26 (PTI) The Manipur government has requested the Centre to allow maximum use of state machinery in the management of border areas, state chief minister N Biren Singh said during a visit to Manipur Police Training Centre at Pangei in Imphal East district on Thursday.

Asked about reports that the Centre has allowed entry of Myanmarese within 10 km of the state as an interim arrangement, Singh said, "Right now there is no communication from the Centre." Singh further added, "I can assure you that entry will be done through international norms of issuing visa and passport after going through formalities with the neighbouring country. The state government is asking the Centre to employ state machinery for the management of border areas." PTI COR MNB