Asked to leave unceremoniously, it seems state govt not serious about talks: Agitating docs

Kolkata, Sep 14 (PTI) The proposed talks to resolve the impasse between agitating junior doctors and the West Bengal government over the RG Kar issue fell through on Saturday after protestors, who had agreed to join the meeting based on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's appeal despite relenting on their live-streaming demand, were "unceremoniously" asked to leave the venue.

An agitating doctor, speaking to reporters before leaving, said they had agreed to attend the meeting without live-streaming or video recording, as requested by Banerjee.

"When we came here, we had demanded video recording or live-streaming of the talks. We were not allowed. Then the chief minister came out and appealed to us to join the talks, promising that we would receive the minutes of the meeting. We discussed among ourselves and agreed to join the meeting without live-streaming or video recording," the doctor said.

"When we conveyed this to Minister of State for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya, we were told to leave the venue because it was too late and they had been waiting for us for three hours. We were unceremoniously asked to leave," the doctor added.

Breaking down in tears before the camera, another doctor said this incident reflected the "true intentions" of the state government.

"It shows who is not serious about the talks," the doctor said.

A video shared by the junior doctors showed Bhattacharya telling them to leave as it was too late.

"Today it's over, we have been waiting for three hours but you people didn't come inside. It's too late now," she was heard saying.

The authenticity of the video shared by the junior doctors could not be independently verified by PTI.

The scheduled meeting between Banerjee and the agitating junior doctors, who have been protesting over the RG Kar incident, did not take place even after a three-hour wait due to the impasse over live-streaming the meeting.

Banerjee had made an earnest appeal to the junior doctors to join the meeting despite the impasse.