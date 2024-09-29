Asked to slow down, car driver fatally hits bike-borne Delhi Police constable, drags him on road

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Admonished for rash driving, a car driver allegedly hit a motorcycle-borne constable -- disguised as a civilian to prevent burglaries -- and dragged him for about 10 metres in outer Delhi early on Sunday, leading to his death, officials said.

The incident occurred around 2.15 am near Veena Enclave when 30-year-old Sandeep was going towards Railway Road from Nangloi Police station during duty hours dressed in civilian clothes, they said.

When he noticed a car being driven recklessly, Sandeep told the driver not to do so, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said.

Suddenly, the vehicle increased its speed and hit the constable's motorcycle from behind and dragged him for about 10 metres before hitting a parked car, he said.

Sandeep was immediately taken to Sonia Hospital and later shifted to Balaji Hospital in Paschim Vihar where he was declared dead.

"CCTV footage showed that Sandeep took a left turn in the street and indicated the vehicle to slow down," the DCP said. Sandeep received head injuries that led to his death, DCP Chiram said.

A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media. As per the footage, two men on another motorcycle were seen behind the car, who stopped their vehicle and went to check on the constable.

Police said a case under Section 103 (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is registered and an investigation has been taken up.

"We have formed multiple teams to investigate the matter and to nab the two accused persons who are absconding," the DCP said.

"Sandeep is survived by his mother, wife and a five-year-old son. Delhi Police is saddened by the departure of a family member in such tragic circumstance," he added.