ASP killed, 2 other cops injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma, Jun 9 (PTI) An additional superintendent was killed and two other police officers were injured when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxalites exploded in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday, police said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the death of Additional Superintendent of Police (Konta Division) Akash Rao Girepunje in the blast and said Naxalites will have to face its consequences.

State's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who also holds the home portfolio, said Girepunje, a 2013-batch state police service officer, was martyred in the blast.

Naxalites should shun violence, join the mainstream and contribute to the development of the society, he said.

The incident took place near Dondra village on Konta-Errabor road when the ASP and other personnel were out on foot patrolling after receiving inputs that an earth-mover machine was torched by Naxalites in the area, an official said.

When police personnel reached the spot, an IED exploded, causing injuries to ASP Girepunje, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP- Konta area) Bhanupratap Chandrakar and Station House Officer of Konta police station Inspector Sonal Gwala, he said.

All the injured personnel were shiftd to Konta Hospital for initial treatment, he said.

"Girepunje had sustained serious injuries after coming under direct impact of the blast. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment," the official said.

The 42-year-old ASP, who hailed from Raipur district, was recruited as deputy superintendent of police in 2013. He was serving as ASP, Konta since last year.

He was one of the bravest personnel of the Chhattisgarh police who served in Naxal-affected areas like Manpur-Mohla and Sukma, the official said.

Two other injured officials were reported to be out of danger and were being airlifted to Raipur for further medication, he said.

The mortal remains of Girepunje were being shifted to Raipur where the last rites and guard of honour will be held, he added.

CM Sai in a post on X said, "Received information about the martyrdom of ASP Akash Rao Girepunje ji in the IED blast carried out by Naxalites in Konta of Sukma. This is extremely sad. I salute his martyrdom. There are reports of some other officers and jawans also being injured in this cowardly attack. Instructions have been given to ensure proper treatment of the injured." Security forces have been fighting a big battle against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh and achieving continuous success in it, he said.

"Frustrated by this, Naxalites have carried out such cowardly acts and they will have to face its consequences. The day is not far when their existence will end in Chhattisgarh," he added.

"Girepunje ji was martyred in the blast in Konta area of Sukma. He was a brave officer and was a gallantry awardee," Deputy CM Sharma told PTI Videos in Nagpur.

If a situation for talks (between Naxalites and the government) is created somehow, it ends with such incidents (referring to the blast), he said.

The government has clarified that it does not want to fire a single bullet, but they (Naxalites) should join the mainstream, take benefits of the rehabilitation scheme and contribute to the development of the society and the nation, Sharma said.

"The Chhattisgarh government, police, all citizens and the police family stand firmly with the family of martyr Girepunje in this hour of grief. His sacrifice will further strengthen our commitment to completely destroy a cruel and conspiratorial organisation like the outlawed CPI (Maoist)," a police statement said.