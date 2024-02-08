Aspire to position Lakshadweep as model for responsible, inclusive development: Govt

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) The overall strategy for the development of Lakshadweep islands is based on achieving sustainable growth, preserving the unique cultural and environmental characteristics, and enhancing the quality of life for the islanders, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

Union Tourism Minister G Reddy said this in a written response in Rajya Sabha to a query on whether the government intends to develop Lakshadweep as a major tourist destination in a big way.

He was also asked whether at present the infrastructure and unique nature of the place allows the Islands to sustain huge inflows of tourists, and its strategy to exploit the tourism potential of the island keeping in view the eco-sensitivity of the region.

"The overall strategy for the development of Lakshadweep Islands is based on achieving sustainable growth, preserving the unique cultural and environmental characteristics, and enhancing the quality of life for the islanders," he said.

It aspires to "position Lakshadweep as a model" for responsible and inclusive development, balancing economic progress with environmental conservation, the minister said.

The strategy includes leveraging the islands' natural beauty to promote tourism, creating a robust and resilient economy, and fostering a sense of pride and well-being among the local communities, he added.

"The holistic development, through strategic planning and community engagement, envisions a future where Lakshadweep Islands thrive in harmony with nature and sustainable economic practices. The projects for development of Lakshadweep Islands are structured taking into consideration requirements under various applicable kaws including environment, forest and CRZ clearances, etc," the minister said.

The Ministry of Tourism has revamped the Swadesh Darshan Scheme as Swadesh Darshan 2.0 (SD 2.0) with the objective to develop sustainable and responsible tourism destinations, following a destination and tourism-centric approach and has notified 57 destinations in the country including Lakshadweep for development under SD 2.0, Reddy said in his response.

In line with the National Strategy for Sustainable Tourism formulated by the Ministry of Tourism, 'Travel for LiFE' initiative has been launched with the aim to promote sustainable tourism in the country, through mindful and deliberate actions mobilized toward tourists and tourism businesses in the consumption of tourism resources, he said.

In order to promote sustainable and responsible tourist destinations and promote sustainable tourism in the country, Ministry of Tourism in association with Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management, United Nations Environment Programme and Responsible Tourism Society of India also organised regional workshops covering states and Union territories, he added.

Workshop for states and Union territories of southern region including Lakshadweep was organised at Hyderabad in February 2023, Reddy said. PTI KND ZMN