Aspiring politician-rowdy sheeter held for staging murder attempt on self to gain political stature

Hyderabad, Feb 29 (PTI) A realtor who is associated with a political party here was apprehended along with five others here after police busted a fake 'supari' case wherein the man staged an attack on himself using hired persons, police said on Thursday.

The 43-year-old man, Yellgoni Uday Bhaskar Goud, who is an aspiring politician -- and has also produced three movies, namely 'Chalo', 'Narthanshala, and 'HBD' over which he allegedly incurred losses -- staged the 'attempt to murder' drama in order to get himself assigned police gunmen for protection, a release from Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said.

Bhaskar, who is the convenor of the Swachchh Bharat Mission in Telangana, allegedly wanted to portray himself as having been elevated to a better position in politics by getting police gunmen/bodyguards assigned to him, the police said.

The accused, who is also a rowdy sheeter and has several criminal cases in his name, had revealed his plan to his two friends, who in turn discussed the plan with a gangster. He paid Rs 2.5 lakh for the fake 'supari' (contract) 'murder attempt' and they planned to stage the 'drama' on February 24, police said.

When the realtor, along with his driver, was on his way to Uppal Bhagayath, the hired gangsters stopped the car, and one person whose face was masked with a handkerchief 'attacked' Uday bhaskar with a knife.

When Uday Bhaskar received injuries on the left side of his back in the 'assault', his driver raised an alarm and the 'assailants' fled the scene on a two-wheeler, police said.

After undergoing treatment at a hospital, Uday Bhaskar later lodged a complaint at Uppal Police Station, alleging that unknown miscreants had made an attempt on his life. He told the police that the attackers could be among his "numerous enemies in politics and real estate", law enforcement officials said.

However, when the police conducted investigations, they discovered that the complaint was fake and that Uday Bhaskar had planned the attack on himself with the intention of getting gunmen assigned to him so that he could portray himself as having greater political stature than he did.

A case was registered against the Uday Bhaskar under sections 182 (false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC, police said.

During the course of the investigation, Uday Bhaskar and the accused who were involved in the staged attack were caught and apprehended, police added. PTI VVK VVK ANE