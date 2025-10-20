Asrani was synonymous with wholesome entertainment: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Oct 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday paid heartfelt tributes to veteran actor Govardhan Asrani, popularly known as Asrani, describing him as a versatile performer who created an enduring place for himself in Indian cinema.

Asrani, who was admitted to Bharatiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital in suburban Juhu four days ago following breathing issues, passed away at 3pm on Monday after accumulation of water in the lungs.

"Asrani was synonymous with wholesome entertainment. His passing is a major loss to the film industry," Fadnavis said in his condolence message.

Asrani's performances, whether in comic, stylish or content-driven roles, always struck a chord with audiences, he added.

His powerful and lively acting made every role memorable, and his portrayal of the jailer in Sholay became immortal, the CM said in his tribute.

He noted that Asrani's contributions to Hindi cinema and the performing arts were significant and widely recognised through several prestigious awards.

"His demise is a great loss to Hindi cinema, his admirers, and his family. We share their grief and pray that God gives them the strength to bear this loss," the CM added.