Assailants fire upon policemen in crowded Patna locality, 4 detained

Patna, Feb 18 (PTI) A police party was fired upon by assailants hiding inside a building in a crowded locality of Patna on Tuesday, though nobody was injured in the incident, a senior official said.

Four of the attackers were caught while search is underway to trace a few others who managed to flee, Senior Superintendent of Police, Avakash Kumar, said.

"The incident took place in Ram Lakhan Path area of the city. A police party had come to the house of Dharmendra Kumar who had lodged a complaint at Ramakrishna Nagar police station in connection with a property dispute," he said.

"Although not a single shot was fired by us, at least four rounds were fired by the other side. Additional force, including personnel of the STF, was deployed after we received information that gunshots were being fired. We needed to exercise extreme caution as it was a densely populated area," the SSP told reporters.

Kumar said the identity of those who have been detained will be known after interrogation.

“More details will be shared after investigation,” he added. PTI NAC RBT