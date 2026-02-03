Assailants kill woman, cut off her legs for silver ankle cuffs in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur

Jaipur, Feb 3 (PTI) An elderly woman was killed, and her legs were cut off to remove silver ankle cuffs weighing around 2.5 kg in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Kodyai village in the Bonli area when Kamla Devi had gone into a forest area to graze goats.

Station House Officer Jitendra Singh Solanki said unidentified assailants slit her throat in the forest and cut her legs to remove the silver ankle cuffs.

Villagers passing through the forest spotted her body and informed the police. Following the incident, angry villagers blocked the main road of the village in protest.

The woman's grandson Vikas alleged that the robbers decamped with silver and gold ornaments, including a 25-gram silver chain, silver ankle cuffs, a gold pendant, gold earrings and a nose ring.

Police said efforts were on to identify and nab the culprits.