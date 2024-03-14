Assailants open fire during robbery attempt at Bengaluru jewellery, two injured

Bengaluru, Mar 14 (PTI) Unidentified assailants barged into a jewellery shop in the city's Kodigehalli area on Thursday and opened fire from a country-made pistol when the owner and employees resisted the robbery attempt, police said. The robbers came on two motorcycles and fired three rounds leaving two people injured before fleeing the scene, police said, adding, they left behind the weapon. The incident was caught on CCTV cameras. Forensic experts inspected the spot. Bengaluru Police Commissioner, B Dayananda said the small shop is located in a "very interior area." "Some four persons have come and tried to rob. When the shop owner and employees resisted, two-three rounds were fired by them (assailants). Two people were injured and they have been shifted to hospital. All efforts are being made to nab the culprits," he said.

CCTV footage in and around the shop are being scanned to identify the assailants and ascertain the sequence of events, police said, adding, further investigation is underway.