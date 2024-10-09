Assailants shoot at eatery operator in UP's Sultanpur, victim succumbs in hospital

Sultanpur (UP), Oct 9 (PTI) A fast food joint operator died after he was shot at allegedly by three bike-borne persons in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, police said on Wednesday.

Santram Agrahari (45), who used to run a fast food shop in Dostpur in the Gausinghpur area, was shot at near the Motigarpur turn on Tuesday night, they said.

The victim was rushed in a critical condition to a hospital from where he was referred to Trauma Centre in Lucknow, where he died during treatment Tuesday late night, they added.

Additional Superintendent of Police Akhand Pratap Singh said a case has been lodged based on a complaint by the deceased's family.

Singh said prima facie it appeared that Agrahari was allegedly killed due to personal enmity.

Four police teams have been formed to arrest the accused, the ASP added. PTI COR ABN RPA