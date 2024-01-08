Assam: 11 pc polling till 10 am in NC Hills election

Guwahati, Jan 8 (PTI) Nearly 11 per cent voters exercised their franchise till 10 am during the election to the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) in Assam on Monday, officials said.

An official of the State Election Commission, Assam (SECA) said 10.52 per cent of 1,15,615 voters, including 57,602 men and 58,013 women, cast their votes in the ongoing polling.

Voting started at 8 am and will continue till 4 pm. The counting of votes will be held on January 12.

Out of a total of 28 constituencies of the NCHAC spread across Dima Hasao district in Assam, six candidates have won uncontested.

Voting is being held at 231 polling stations, of which 15 have been marked as “very sensitive”, 36 as “sensitive” and 21 as “comparatively safe”, he said.

Additionally, 16 polling stations have been categorised as exclusively for women.

The BJP is vying to retain power in the council, while opposition parties including the Congress and the Trinamool Congress have also fielded candidates. PTI TR RBT