Assam: 12-hour bandh called by Koch-Rajbongshi student body affects normal life in Dhubri

Guwahati, Sep 11 (PTI) Normal life was affected in Assam's Dhubri district on Thursday due to a 12-hour bandh called by the All Koch-Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRSU) in protest against alleged police excesses.

The bandh supporters alleged that police lathi-charged protesters during a torchlight procession taken out by AKRSU in Golakganj town in the district on the previous night.

The state government suspended the officer-in-charge of Golakganj police station, while Gauripur police station's OC has been 'reserve closed' (withdrawn from duty) until further orders, a senior official said.

The bandh, which started at 6 am, disrupted normal life in Dhubri, and security was tightened across the district bordering Bangladesh.

The AKRSU had taken out a torchlight procession on Wednesday night, demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and a separate state for the Koch-Rajbongshi community.

The protesters were stopped by the police and paramilitary forces while they were moving towards Golakganj Bazaar from Chilarai College, and a scuffle ensued, in which several people, including women, received injuries.

The protesters claimed that the police lathi-charged them while they were moving peacefully.

Following the incident, a bandh was called by the AKRSU to protest alleged high-handedness by security forces.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed PHED Minister Jayanta Malla Barua to visit the town to assess the situation.

"Following reports of an unfortunate incident in Golakganj, Dhubri, due to a misunderstanding between the administration and the public, CM @himantabiswa directed Hon'ble Minister Shri @jayanta_malla to visit the site and assess the situation," the CMO said in a post on X.

The minister reached Dhubri, reviewed the condition of the injured, and ensured medical support through the health department.

He also met the community leaders and urged them to maintain peace, the CMO said.

"An inquiry has been ordered against the officials concerned, with a report due within five days. The Assam government is committed to preventing such incidents and upholding public trust," the CMO added.

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi condemned the incident and accused the chief minister of being indifferent towards indigenous people and youth.

"I strongly condemn the brutal assault on Koch-Rajbongshi students in Golakganj who were peacefully voicing their rightful demand for Scheduled Tribe status," Gogoi posted on X.

"This shameful incident exposes the Assam government's disregard for the rights and dignity of indigenous communities. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's indifference towards indigenous people & youth stands exposed," he said.

The youth of Assam deserve dignity, dialogue, and opportunity, not suppression and neglect, Gogoi asserted.

Six communities in Assam -- Koch-Rajbongshi, Tai-Ahom, Chutia, Matak, Moran, and Tea Tribes -- have long been demanding ST status. In addition, the AKRSU is pressing for the creation of a separate 'Kamatapur' state. PTI DG DG ACD