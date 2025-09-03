Assam: 13 Bangladeshis trying to enter India pushed back

Guwahati, Sep 3 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said 13 Bangladeshi nationals were nabbed and pushed back after apprehending them in Barpeta district.

"While some deal with Kangaroos, we have to deal with.... Anyway, our vigil remains strong as we have pushed back another 13 illegal infiltrators, who were apprehended in Barpeta, back to Bangladesh," Sarma said in a post on X.

Out of 13 foreign nationals, three were women and seven were children, according to the picture shared with the post.

"We will keep a strong eye and ensure every illegal infiltrator is pushed back," Sarma said.

Assam's Sribhumi, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts share 267.5 km of international border with Bangladesh.

There is an Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sutarkandi in Sribhumi. Northeast has a total of three ICPs along the India-Bangladesh border, and the other two are at Dawki in Meghalaya and Akhaura in Tripura.

There is another ICP in the region at Darranga in Assam along the India-Bhutan border.

Assam Police had earlier said that the state force and BSF would do everything possible to prevent any attempt by non-Indians to enter the country from Bangladesh as per the law after a political turmoil hit the neighbouring nation last year.

However, all Indian passport holders would be allowed to return from trouble-hit Bangladesh through the entry point in the state. PTI TR TR RG