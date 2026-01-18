Assam: 14 foreigners trying to enter India pushed back

Guwahati, Jan 18 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said 14 foreign nationals were nabbed and pushed back after apprehending them in the state.

He, however, did not share details such as where these infiltrators came from or their ethnicity.

"This mission continues as we PUSHED BACK 14 illegal infiltrators in the wee hours today - some fresh explorers while some experienced troublemakers," Sarma said in a post on X.

"You may be hiding in plain sight but we will hunt you down and EXPEL you from India... Committed to a Secure Assam," the CM said.

Assam's Sribhumi, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts share 267.5 km of international border with Bangladesh.

There is an Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sutarkandi in Sribhumi. Northeast has a total of three ICPs along the India-Bangladesh border and the other two are at Dawki in Meghalaya and Akhaura in Tripura.

There is another ICP in the region at Darranga in Assam along the India-Bhutan border.

Assam Police had earlier said that the state force and BSF would do everything possible to prevent any attempt by non-Indians to enter the country from Bangladesh as per the law after a political turmoil hit the neighbouring nation in 2024.

However, all Indian passport holders have been allowed to return from trouble-hit Bangladesh through the entry point in the state. PTI TR NN