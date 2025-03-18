Assam: 15 Bangladeshis sent back from India

Guwahati, Mar 18 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said a total of 15 Bangladeshi nationals were sent back to their country through Sribhumi district of the state.

"Stern action against illegal infiltration. Continuing with their strict vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border, @sribhumipolice intercepted 2 Bangladeshi nationals and pushed them back," Sarma said in a post on X.

Assam's Sribhumi, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts share 267.5 km of international border with Bangladesh.

Sarma said that the foreign nationals have been identified as Irfan Khan and Nurul Afsar.

"This strict monitoring by @assampolice will continue. Good job," he added.

Later in the day, the Assam CM in another post said that 13 more Bangladeshi nationals were deported through Sutarkandi.

"Committed to a firm stand on illegal infiltration," he added.

There is an Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sutarkandi in Sribhumi. Northeast has a total of three ICPs along India-Bangladesh border and the other two are at Dawki in Meghalaya and Akhaura in Tripura.

There is another ICP in the region at Darranga in Assam along India-Bhutan border.

Assam Police had earlier said that the state force and BSF would do everything possible to prevent any attempt by non-Indians to enter the country from Bangladesh as per the law after a political turmoil hit the neighbouring nation last year.

However, all Indian passport holders would be allowed to return from trouble-hit Bangladesh through the entry point in the state.