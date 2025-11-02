Assam: 16 illegal migrants from Bangladesh deported

Guwahati, Nov 2 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said 16 Bangladeshi nationals were nabbed and deported from Sribhumi district.

"Miyabhai Ki Daring won't work in Assam! 16 illegal migrants from Bangladesh entered Assam with nefarious intentions and faced the consequences," Sarma said in a post on X on Saturday night.

Lauding the efforts of police in Sribhumi district, he said every such illegal immigrant will be caught and deported from Assam.

Assam's Sribhumi, Cachar, Dhubri, and South Salmara-Mankachar districts share 267.5 km of international border with Bangladesh.

There is an Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sutarkandi in Sribhumi. Northeast has a total of three ICPs along the India-Bangladesh border, and the other two are at Dawki in Meghalaya and Akhaura in Tripura.

There is another ICP in the region at Darranga in Assam along the India-Bhutan border.

Assam Police had earlier said that the state force and BSF would do everything possible to prevent any attempt by non-Indians to enter the country from Bangladesh, as per the law, after a political turmoil hit the neighbouring nation last year.

However, all Indian passport holders would be allowed to return from trouble-hit Bangladesh through the entry point in the state. PTI TR TR RG