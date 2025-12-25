Assam: 18 foreigners trying to enter India illegally nabbed, sent back

Guwahati, Dec 25 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that 18 foreign nationals have been nabbed in the state for illegally entering the country, and have been sent back.

He, however, did not share details like their ethnicity or where these infiltrators had come from.

"They dream of starving India & taking over Assam & Northeast. Meanwhile, in Assam, we're busy feeding development, driving growth and sending 18 illegals on an all-expense-paid exit tour back to their hell hole," Sarma said in a post on X on Wednesday night.

"Too bad for them: Assam isn't hungry, just vigilant and decisive!" Sarma said.

Assam's Sribhumi, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts share 267.5-km international border with Bangladesh.

There is an Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sutarkandi in Sribhumi. Northeast has a total of three ICPs along the India-Bangladesh border, with the other two being at Dawki in Meghalaya and Akhaura in Tripura.

There is another ICP in the region at Darranga in Assam along the India-Bhutan border.

Assam Police had earlier said that the state force and BSF would do everything possible to prevent any attempt by non-Indians to enter the country from Bangladesh as per the law after a political turmoil hit the neighbouring nation last year.

However, all Indian passport holders would be allowed to return from trouble-torn Bangladesh through the entry points in the state.