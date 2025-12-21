Assam: 19 illegal infiltrators sent back to Bangladesh, says CM

Guwahati, Dec 21 (PTI) Security forces have apprehended 19 illegal immigrants in Assam and sent them back to Bangladesh, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

The infiltrators were picked up from different places in Nagaon and Karbi Anglong, he said.

"In a full doomsday moment, @assampolice & BSF assembled and snapped. 19 illegals from Nagaon & Karbi Anglong disappeared from India, reappeared in their hell hole," Sarma said.

"Message is crystal clear: Illegal stay in Assam? Endgame guaranteed," he said.

The CM, however, did not mention through which border they were sent back.

The chief minister had claimed on several occasions that the state government was committed to an infiltration-free Assam and each week at least 35-40 people are being "pushed back".

The Assam cabinet had approved in October the framing of an SOP under the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, to guide the district commissioners and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) to expel illegal immigrants from Assam, and tackle the unabated illegal immigration from neighbouring countries.

The BSF has intensified its vigil along the 1,885-km-long India-Bangladesh border in the Northeast since the disturbances began in the neighbouring country last year.

Assam Police are also maintaining a high alert along the India-Bangladesh border to ensure that no person can enter the state illegally and any person without any valid citizenship documents will be pushed back, an official said. PTI DG DG ACD