Assam: 19 illegal migrants from Bangladesh pushed back

Guwahati, Nov 6 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said 19 Bangladeshi nationals were nabbed and pushed back from Sribhumi and Cachar districts.

"Mission 'Return Ticket' completed before sunrise! At 2:15 AM, 19 Bangladeshi nationals (14-Sribhumi, 5-Cachar) were escorted back home via Mahishasan BOP — courtesy of @assampolice & BSF's teamwork," Sarma said in a post on X on Thursday night.

Lauding the efforts of police in the two districts, he said every such illegal immigrant was caught and deported from Assam in a swift action.

Assam's Sribhumi, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts share 267.5 km of international border with Bangladesh.

There is an Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sutarkandi in Sribhumi. Northeast has a total of three ICPs along India-Bangladesh border and the other two are at Dawki in Meghalaya and Akhaura in Tripura.

There is another ICP in the region at Darranga in Assam along India-Bhutan border.

Assam Police had earlier said that the state force and BSF would do everything possible to prevent any attempt by non-Indians to enter the country from Bangladesh as per the law after a political turmoil hit the neighbouring nation last year.

However, all Indian passport holders would be allowed to return from trouble-hit Bangladesh through the entry point in the state.