Assam: 2 arrested with opium worth Rs 1.5 crore

Diphu, Nov 2 (PTI) Two persons were arrested with opium worth Rs 1.5 crore in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Thursday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a truck coming from Dimapur in neighbouring Nagaland was intercepted in Dokmoka area of the district, Additional Superintendent of Police Kankan Kumar Nath said.

During a search of the vehicle, 54 packets of opium, weighing 51.6 kg, were seized from the hidden chambers, he said.

The driver of the truck and a person accompanying him were arrested. They were identified as Sanjiv Chettri and Manu Chettri, police said.

The value of the seized drugs was estimated to be Rs 1.5 crore, they said.