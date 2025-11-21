Assam: 258 kg of ganja seized

Guwahati, Nov 21 (PTI) Assam Police on Friday seized 258 kg of ganja in Sribhumi district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The seizure was made in at Churaibari area this morning.

"Even at 6 am, our @assampolice were in full 'Singham' mode! At Churaibari, @sribhumipolice intercepted a vehicle hiding 258 kg ganja -- a true Bollywood plot twist," the chief minister posted on X.

"The driver sped off like a Dhoom bike scene, but you know how every chase ends eventually," he added.

Necessary legal procedure has been initiated.